London (CNN) The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to move their family out of London during school term time, in a bid to give their children a "normal" family life, a royal source told CNN.

The decision to move the children's school was announced by Kensington Palace in a statement on Monday.

According to the royal source, Prince William, Kate and their children will live in Adelaide Cottage, a four-bedroom house in the grounds of Windsor Castle, Berkshire, about 25 miles from London. The move will bring the family closer to both Queen Elizabeth II, who also resides in Windsor Castle, and Kate's family, who live in the same county.

The Cambridges' current residence, Kensington Palace, will remain the family's principal residence, however, according to the royal source.

George, Charlotte and Louis will attend Lambrook School from September.

There are currently no plans for any live-in help, the source told CNN, adding that arrangements could be made for a nanny on the estate.

