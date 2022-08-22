Is this Nigerian teen the next women's golf prodigy?

By Jackie Prager, CNN

Updated 4:16 AM ET, Mon August 22, 2022

Golfer Iyene Essien recently came in second place at the Champion of Champions World Championship in Northern Ireland.
Golfer Iyene Essien recently came in second place at the Champion of Champions World Championship in Northern Ireland.

(CNN)A single moment can change the trajectory of our lives. For Nigerian Iyeneobong "Iyene" Essien, that moment came when she was just five years old. She remembers the day her dad took her to a golf course in Abuja, where she saw a boy teeing off. Intrigued by the sight, she asked her dad if she could pursue the sport.

"(My father) was pretty surprised by my question," she said. "He asked me if I really wanted to play this sport and I said, 'yes,' and he got me a coach and I started playing golf."
The rest was history.
    Essien entered her first competition the same year and proved to be a natural, placing first in her age group. "I found that really cool," she said.
      By age 11, the golfer was representing Nigeria at international competitions across the US, UK, and Africa including Morocco, Botswana, and South Africa. Now 16, she is the No.1 ranked junior girls' golfer in Nigeria and has won more than a dozen trophies after placing in various competitions.
        Read More
        Essien represented Nigeria at the R&amp;A Junior Open in Monifieth, Scotland.
        Essien represented Nigeria at the R&A Junior Open in Monifieth, Scotland.
        "I'm really proud of representing my country because I'm making a name for myself and for my country," she said.
        In late July, Essien clinched second place in the Under 19 Girls division at the Champion of Champions World Championship in Northern Ireland. "It was a really good experience for me," she said. Finishing five strokes behind first, Essein says she is proud of how she played.
          "Everything happens for a reason -- even though you come second or third, it means that you're getting closer and closer to first," she said, noting the experience of playing on a world-renowned course was a win in itself. "The fact that I could play on the same course as Rory Mcllroy played on and be in the same vicinity of all that history was really very important to me."
          Related: Nigeria's golden girl Tobi Amusan causes stir after world record win at World Athletics Championships
          As she continues to make a name for herself and her country, Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari is taking notice. Following the tournament, the president's adviser released a statement saying Buhari, "joins all Nigerians in celebrating this great teenager who is doing so much for the country."
          "It was really unexpected, and I appreciate it," Essien told CNN in response.

          Following her dreams

          Time and time again, Essien has proven she isn't afraid of a challenge. While she often finds herself competing against older players, she says it actually "gives me even more motivation just to do better."
          She says her positivity and drive is inspired by one of her greatest role models, Tiger Woods.
          "He has shown a lot of resilience in the game," she said, noting his efforts to push through a series of injuries and career setbacks. "He just keeps playing golf and he really loves the sport, even though he's not winning."
          As we take a look at some of the most talented prodigies in the history of golf, where better to start than Tiger Woods: Six junior world championships to his name, the only player to win three US junior championships in a row, and a three-peat winner of the US amateur from 1994 to 1996. Woods turned pro in August 1996. Within a year, he&#39;d scooped three PGA Tour events, become the youngest winner of The Masters at 21, and become the fastest player to reach No. 1 after turning professional, just 290 days into his pro career. Pictured, Woods at the 1996 US Amateur Championships.&lt;br /&gt;
          Photos: Golf's greatest-ever prodigies
          As we take a look at some of the most talented prodigies in the history of golf, where better to start than Tiger Woods: Six junior world championships to his name, the only player to win three US junior championships in a row, and a three-peat winner of the US amateur from 1994 to 1996. Woods turned pro in August 1996. Within a year, he'd scooped three PGA Tour events, become the youngest winner of The Masters at 21, and become the fastest player to reach No. 1 after turning professional, just 290 days into his pro career. Pictured, Woods at the 1996 US Amateur Championships.
          Hide Caption
          1 of 8
          Following a series of wins in Canadian amateur events, Brooke Henderson became the youngest-ever winner of the KPMG Women&#39;s PGA Championship (at the Sahalee Country Club, pictured) when she won her first major aged 18 in 2016. Henderson has since racked up eight wins on the LPGA Tour, her most recent coming at the LA Open in April 2021.&lt;br /&gt;
          Photos: Golf's greatest-ever prodigies
          Following a series of wins in Canadian amateur events, Brooke Henderson became the youngest-ever winner of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship (at the Sahalee Country Club, pictured) when she won her first major aged 18 in 2016. Henderson has since racked up eight wins on the LPGA Tour, her most recent coming at the LA Open in April 2021.
          Hide Caption
          2 of 8
          After becoming the youngest player to win the British Amateur Championship in 2009 (at Formby Golf Club, pictured) and make the cut at The Masters as a 16-year-old the following year, Italy&#39;s Matteo Manassero burst onto the pro scene, becoming the first teenager to win three times on the European Tour. Victories at the Castello Masters, Malaysian Open, and the BMW PGA Championship suggested the arrival of a new superstar, but Manassero has since endured a difficult spell. He hasn&#39;t won on the European Tour since 2013, though 7th and 8th Tour finishes already in 2022 have made for a solid start to the year for the Italian.
          Photos: Golf's greatest-ever prodigies