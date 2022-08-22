Rory McIlroy throws fan's remote-controlled ball into water at BMW Championship

(CNN) From human streakers to deer and alligators, course intruders have taken many forms in golf's long history, but Saturday saw a 21st century twist on the trespassing trend -- a remote-controlled ball.

Fans had flocked to the 15th green at the BMW Championship in the hopes of witnessing four-time major winner Rory McIlroy find the hole, yet first witnessed the bizarre sight of the Northern Irishman doggedly trying to keep a ball out of it.

McIlroy and playing partner Scott Stallings had been approaching the end of their third round when a remote-controlled ball -- appearing to be controlled by a spectator at the side of the green -- rolled towards the flag.

Having circled the hole numerous times, the ball looked set to finally drop into the cup when it was swatted away by an outstretched McIlroy, who turned to face the pilot before blocking another run at the hole from the remote-guided ball.

There would be no third attempt as McIlroy picked up the ball before hurling it into the water guarding the green, much to the delight of the onlooking crowd.