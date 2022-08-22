International football news
LEESBURG, VA - JUNE 17: Nadia Nadim #10 of Racing Louisville FC looks on during the second half against Washington Spirit at Segra Field on June 17, 2022 in Leesburg, Virginia. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
Liverpool's English defender Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after scoring his team first goal during the English FA Community Shield football match between Liverpool and Manchester City at the King Power Stadium in Leicester on July 30, 2022. (Photo by Nigel Roddis / AFP) (Photo by NIGEL RODDIS/AFP via Getty Images)
SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - JULY 26: Alessia Russo of England celebrates scoring their side's third goal during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Semi Final match between England and Sweden at Bramall Lane on July 26, 2022 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 10: Patrice Evra of France reacts during the UEFA EURO 2016 Final match between Portugal and France at Stade de France on July 10, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Police and stewards are seen outside the stadium as Liverpool fans queue outside the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League final match between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid at Stade de France on May 28, 2022 in Paris, France.
Marseille's French defender Patrice Evra holds a press conference at the Velodrome Stadium in Marseille, southeastern France, on August 23, 2017 on the eve of the UEFA Europa League play-off football match between Marseille and NK Domzale. (Photo by BORIS HORVAT / AFP) (Photo by BORIS HORVAT/AFP via Getty Images)
DORTMUND, GERMANY - MAY 14: Jude Bellingham of Dortmund is seen during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Hertha BSC at Signal Iduna Park on May 14, 2022 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)
Monaco's midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni celebrates after scoring during the French L1 football match between Lille OSC and AS Monaco at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France on May 6, 2022. (Photo by DENIS CHARLET / AFP) (Photo by DENIS CHARLET/AFP via Getty Images)
LYON, FRANCE - JULY 07: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been digitally enhanced.) Megan Rapinoe of the USA lifts the FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy following her team's victory in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 07, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)
Dortmund's Norwegian forward Erling Braut Haaland (L) celebrates with Dortmund's German forward Marco Reus scoring during the German Cup (DFB Pokal) final football match RB Leipzig v BVB Borussia Dortmund, in Berlin on May 13, 2021. - RESTRICTIONS: ACCORDING TO DFB RULES IMAGE SEQUENCES TO SIMULATE VIDEO IS NOT ALLOWED DURING MATCH TIME. MOBILE (MMS) USE IS NOT ALLOWED DURING AND FOR FURTHER TWO HOURS AFTER THE MATCH. == RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE == FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT DFB DIRECTLY AT +49 69 67880 (Photo by ANNEGRET HILSE / POOL / AFP) / RESTRICTIONS: ACCORDING TO DFB RULES IMAGE SEQUENCES TO SIMULATE VIDEO IS NOT ALLOWED DURING MATCH TIME. MOBILE (MMS) USE IS NOT ALLOWED DURING AND FOR FURTHER TWO HOURS AFTER THE MATCH. == RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE == FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT DFB DIRECTLY AT +49 69 67880 / RESTRICTIONS: ACCORDING TO DFB RULES IMAGE SEQUENCES TO SIMULATE VIDEO IS NOT ALLOWED DURING MATCH TIME. MOBILE (MMS) USE IS NOT ALLOWED DURING AND FOR FURTHER TWO HOURS AFTER THE MATCH. == RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE == FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT DFB DIRECTLY AT +49 69 67880 (Photo by ANNEGRET HILSE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Dortmund's Norwegian forward Erling Braut Haaland (L) celebrates after shooting from the penalty spot to score his team's first goal 1:2 during the German first division Bundesliga football match between Borussia Dortmund and VfL Bochum in Dortmund, western Germany on April 30, 2022. - DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)
Jarrod Bowen of West Ham United during the Premier League match between Leicester City and West Ham United at The King Power Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Leicester, United Kingdom.
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 07: Jarrod Bowen of West Ham United celebrates after scoring their sides first goal during the UEFA Europa League Quarter Final Leg One match between West Ham United and Olympique Lyon at Olympic Stadium on April 07, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
CNN  — 

With this week marking a year since the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan, football star Nadia Nadim is coming to terms with a “weird feeling.”

The anniversary comes weeks after a landmark period for women’s football: the European Championships attracted record-breaking crowds in England just weeks ago, potentially inspiring a generation of girls and boys to take up the sport.

Yet in Afghanistan, where Nadim was born and raised until the age of 11, the contrast is stark and women continue to be marginalized.

“In an event like the Euros, you are fighting for equality, seeing these amazing athletes, women athletes performing at the highest level and given respect,” explains Nadim, “and then on the other hand, I feel like what’s happening in Afghanistan where women are not even allowed to go to school or attend work – it’s so weird and it’s so hard to understand.”

After a year of governing in Afghanistan, the Taliban has yet to be recognized by a single country in the world, with international funding still largely frozen.

One of the main issues for Western countries has been the new government’s attitude towards minorities and women, including a de facto ban on secondary education for girls, while repeated promises from the Taliban to allow girls to return to school have yet to be honored.

Nadim controls the ball against Germany during Denmark's Euro 2022 group game last month.
JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/AFP via Getty Images

Alongside her mother and four sisters, Nadim fled Afghanistan over two decades ago after her father was murdered by the Taliban.

Uncertain future

They eventually settled in Denmark, and the 34-year-old Nadim, who currently plays club football for Racing Louisville in the United States, has been representing the Danish national team since 2009.

But in between her life as a football player and qualified reconstructive surgeon – she completed her medical degree earlier this year – Afghanistan is never far from her thoughts.

“It’s a hopeless situation and everyone’s almost waiting to see what’s going to happen,” she tells CNN Sport’s Amanda Davies.

“It’s been a year and people are really acknowledging that this is the reality and this is going to be the next five, 10 years.

“It feels like a phase where you don’t know what tomorrow’s going to bring and you’re waiting for something to happen, but no one really knows what that is.”

When the Taliban seized power last year, players for the women’s national football team in Afghanistan managed to escape the capital of Kabul and have since settled in Australia.

There, the players have been provided with the necessary facilities and coaching access to continue their development as footballers at Melbourne Victory FC, although the club has stressed that the program is principally humanitarian for now.

In terms of what the future might look like for the people of Afghanistan, Nadim calls herself an “optimistic person.”

“I always feel there’s hope, there’s always a light, and this is something that I will never lose,” she adds.

“For me, it might look very, very difficult right now. But I hope for a better future. I hope that the girls in Afghanistan at a certain point are going to be allowed to have the same rights as anywhere else.

“I hope that you will have football players attending the World Cup and being able to celebrate big, goal-scoring moments. This is what I hope for the future.”

Sold out stadiums

AlcorcÃ³n, 10th June 2021: Nadia Nadim (9, Denmark) in action during the match in the Womens International match between Spain v Denmark at the Estadio Santo Domingo in AlcorcÃ³n, Spain. (Photo by Alberto SÃ¡enz Molina/SPP/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
Alberto SÃ¡enz Molina/Sipa via AP Images

Nadia Nadim: 'I'm actually the picture of everything the Taliban don't want their women to be'

Nadim’s long footballing career has included stints at Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, where she helped the team win its first league title, breaking Lyon’s 14-year reign of dominance.

Off the pitch, she hopes to use the sport as a vehicle to inspire change and is currently participating as a member of Team Century – a partnership between Hyundai and charitable movement Common Goal intended to accelerate football’s climate action plan.

Nadim made her 100th appearance for Denmark earlier this year, shortly before taking to the field at Euro 2022. And while Denmark failed to progress past the group stages following defeats against Spain and Germany, she could reflect on the broader success for the women’s game over the course of the tournament.

“Usually when you play, the host nation gets a lot of attention and their games are sold out,” says Nadim. “But I think this time even group stages with other teams you had sold out stadiums, which was an amazing experience.

“Being a part of that and feeling that vibe that women’s football had created in England, it was pretty amazing; I really hope that this is going to spread out and continue.”