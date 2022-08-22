(CNN) Women across the world are posting videos on social media of themselves dancing, after criticism was leveled at Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin for leaked footage that showed her partying with friends.

The video clips, which appeared last week, showed the 36-year-old leader dancing with friends in a private setting.

Women have been posting videos on social media to show their support for the Finnish Prime Minister.

Some political opponents condemned Marin's behavior in the videos as inappropriate for a Prime Minister.

Women have been responding to this criticism by tweeting clips of themselves dancing, using the hashtag #solidaritywithsanna.

"The sky is the limit for Dancing Queens," one user tweeted