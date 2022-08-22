Russia-Ukraine conflict
CNN  — 

Russia has blamed Ukrainian special services for the murder of Darya Dugina, a Russian political commentator and the daughter of prominent ultranationalist ideologue Alexander Dugin, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

“The murder of journalist Darya Dugina has been solved, it was prepared by the Ukrainian special services, by a citizen of Ukraine,” TASS reported, citing Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), which named a woman as the perpetrator and said she had fled to Estonia after the attack.

Ukraine has denied any involvement in Dugina’s killing, calling the FSB claims fiction.

Dugina, the editor of a Russian disinformation website, died after a bomb planted in a car she was driving went off in the outskirts of Moscow on Saturday evening.

The FSB said that the assailant was a Ukrainian woman who arrived in Russia on July 23 with her young daughter, TASS reported. The pair attended a festival on Saturday near Moscow where Dugina was a guest of honor.

In this photograph taken on August 21, 2022, people look at destroyed Russian military equipment at Khreshchatyk street in Kyiv, that has been turned into an open-air military museum ahead of Ukraine's Independence Day on August 24, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
In this photograph taken on August 21, 2022, people look at destroyed Russian military equipment at Khreshchatyk street in Kyiv, that has been turned into an open-air military museum ahead of Ukraine's Independence Day on August 24, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty Images

Ukrainian cities ban independence day events as Zelensky warns of 'particularly ugly' attacks

“The criminals used a Mini Cooper car to monitor the journalist,” TASS reported, citing the FSB, adding that the woman had rented an apartment in Moscow in the same building where Dugina lived.

After remotely detonating explosives planted in Dugina’s Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, the FSB said the woman and her daughter drove through the Pskov region to Estonia, roughly a 12-hour journey.

CNN cannot independently verify the FSB claims cited by the TASS report.

Mykhailo Podolyak, a key adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said on Monday that the FSB accusation was reflective of the “fictional world” in which Russian propaganda thrives.

“Ru-propaganda lives in a fictional world: [Ukrainian] woman and her 12-year-old child were ‘assigned’ responsible for blowing up the car of propagandist Dugina. Surprisingly, they did not find the ‘Estonian visa’ on the spot,” he said on Twitter.

Dugina’s father, Alexander Dugin, is a prominent Russian nationalist credited with being the architect or “spiritual guide” of President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Piles of grain are seen on board the Osprey S vessel anchored in the Marmara sea during an inspection by representatives working with the joint inspection team on August 18, 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey. The Osprey S left the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk on the 16th of August carrying 11,500 tons of grain destined for Turkey. Under the terms of last month's Black Sea Grain Initiative, which paved the way for Ukraine to safely ship grain from three key ports, vessels must be inspected by a team of officials from Turkey, Ukraine, Russia and the United Nations.
Piles of grain are seen on board the Osprey S vessel anchored in the Marmara sea during an inspection by representatives working with the joint inspection team on August 18, 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey. The Osprey S left the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk on the 16th of August carrying 11,500 tons of grain destined for Turkey. Under the terms of last month's Black Sea Grain Initiative, which paved the way for Ukraine to safely ship grain from three key ports, vessels must be inspected by a team of officials from Turkey, Ukraine, Russia and the United Nations.
Chris McGrath/Getty Images

LIVE UPDATES: Russia's war in Ukraine

Both father and daughter have been sanctioned by the United States and the United Kingdom for acting to destabilize Ukraine.

The US Treasury sanctioned Dugina in March as the chief editor for the disinformation website United World International, which it claimed was owned by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin and pushed messages suggesting Ukraine would “perish” if it was admitted to NATO.

Prigozhin, known as “Putin’s chef,” is believed to be behind the Internet Research Agency (IRA), the notorious Kremlin-linked troll factory accused of meddling in the 2016 US election.

The UK, in a July filing by the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation, called Dugina a “frequent and high-profile contributor of disinformation in relation to Ukraine and the Russian invasion of Ukraine on various online platforms.”

Putin on Monday sent his condolences to Dugina’s family, calling her death “a vile, cruel crime.”

In a statement published on the Kremlin’s Telegram channel, Putin said: “A journalist, scientist, philosopher, war correspondent, she honestly served the people, the Fatherland, she proved by deed what it means to be a patriot of Russia.”