Today, you’ll find a deal on the GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker, discounted Swedish Dishcloths and savings on Adidas gear. All that and more below.

$24.99 $13.99 at Amazon

Swedish Dishcloths Amazon

Curb your paper towel usage with a more sustainable option like Swedish Dishcloths, almost half price at Amazon right now. These reusable, biodegradable cloths are already a cost-saving swap, but at just $13.99 for a pack of 10, you’re looking at some serious savings. Whether you’re wiping up crumbs, washing your car or anything in between, these dishcloths are a no-brainer and just shy of the lowest price we’ve seen this year.

$59.99 $27.61 at Amazon

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Target

Don’t blow your chance to buy the coveted Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer while it’s on sale. The top-rated hair tool (and our pick for best budget hair dryer) is under $28 at Amazon — one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen — so you can get a salon-quality blowout without blowing all your money.

$579.99 From $465.99 at Woot!

GE Opal Nugget Ice Maker Amazon

There’s no doubt about it: Nugget ice is the best type of ice. And now you can get this coveted ice type at home with the GE Opal Nugget Ice Maker, now seeing a 20% discount. Yes, that’s still quite a sum to drop on an ice maker, but with more than 16,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating, ice lovers say it’s worth it.

$839.98 $599.99 at Amazon

Roomba j7+ iRobot

You might have heard that Amazon is acquiring the company behind Roomba for $1.7 billion, but you can get one of the robo vacs for much less than that today. Pet hair and crumbs littering your floors are a thing of the past with a quality robot vacuum. Fortunately, the iRobot Roomba j7+, one of our favorite Roomba models, is steeply discounted right now. The j7+ is certainly still a splurge, but it’s got all the bells and whistles you need for squeaky-clean floors, including a self-empty base.

Up to 50% off styles

Adidas Amazon

Whether you’re shopping for a new pair of kicks, some comfy loungewear or activewear that perfectly suits your workout routine, Adidas has you covered. Right now you can get up to 50% off thousands of top-notch Adidas styles for men, women and kids — plus, Adiclub members can get even lower prices (and it’s free to sign up). These discounts only last through Aug. 24, so don’t wait.

More deals to shop

• Ready to step up your audio? Raycon’s top-tier mics, earbuds, gaming sets and more are 15% off with the code CNN15 right now.

• OtterBox is offering 15% off iPhone cases, iPad cases and screen protection, aka insurance gear for your shiny new device. Shop the sale now through Aug. 14.

• Anker’s sleek PowerCore Slim 1000 portable charger is 30% off when you add it to your Amazon cart right now.

• Sleep like you’re in a 5-star every night with Amazon’s deal on Beckham Hotel Collection pillows, now $5 off.

• REI has a ton of running shoes on sale right now, including Brooks Ghosts, Adidas Ultraboosts 22 and Hoka’s Bondi 7 (just us, or is Hoka everywhere right now?).

• Sandisk’s handy 2TB portable solid-state drive (SSD) is $251 off on Amazon, so if you’ve been thinking about getting some backup storage, now’s the time.

• The Apple Magic Trackpad 2 is here for everything from doodling to graphic design, and we’re here for this discounted price: It’s currently 35% off on Woot!, ringing up at less than $85.

• Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 is 48% off on Woot!, and it tracks everything from your vitals to your next PR.

• Just in time for back-to-school season, save on Sharpies, organizers and more for your kid’s classroom or your own WFH station.

• Outdoor tools are majorly on sale at eBay right now, including refurbished leaf blowers, hedge trimmers and everything else you need to prep for winter.

Deals you may have missed

Summer Sale

Patagonia Patagonia

Patagonia sales are rare — like, once-in-a-blue-moon rare. Right now you can browse summer styles and more at discounts up to 40%. Bestsellers including Baggies, pullovers and rainwear styles are on sale just in time to stock up for fall outdoor activities. Whether you’re roughing it in the backcountry or just walking the dog around the block, Patagonia styles are made to last.

$139.99 $109.99 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon

Our pick for the best budget e-reader, the Kindle Paperwhite, boasts a lightweight design and a glare-free screen with adjustable warmth to reduce strain on your eyes. Waterproof and equipped with a super-long-lasting battery, the Paperwhite is the perfect vacation accessory to pore over all your favorite beach reads — or the ideal nightstand companion. The latest Paperwhite is $30 off at Amazon right now.

40% off select styles

Allbirds Amazon

Allbirds sales are rare — like, once-in-a-blue-moon rare. We certainly don’t mind paying full price for these slipper-like merino wool shoes, but with 40% off select men’s and women’s styles right now, it’s definitely worth a browse. Flexible, supportive and comfortable, Allbirds shoes come in a variety of styles from errands-ready loungers to breezy all-day walking shoes and much, much more.