New York CNN Business —

When shopping for food, many Americans are between a rock and a hard place.

Prices are soaring at the grocery store and menu prices are rising at restaurants.

Because of inflation, some chains, including Applebee’s, are reporting growth in wealthier customers who are trading down from pricier restaurants. Meanwhile, food producers like Tyson (TSN) are clocking more chicken sales and fewer steak purchases as consumers opt for cheaper proteins.

