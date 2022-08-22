(CNN) Australian Federal Police say they've seized more than 5 million doses of fentanyl, the largest shipment of the opioid the country has ever seen.

Police said the drugs were hidden in an industrial machine, known as a lathe, that arrived at the Port of Melbourne in December 2021 from Canada.

But they didn't launch an investigation until February, when Australian Border Force officials found the drug stash, which included 11.2 kilograms of pure fentanyl and 30 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Fentanyl is a highly addictive painkiller 50-100 times more potent than morphine.

"It is highly unusual to find this drug in Australia outside from its use for medical purposes," AFP acting Commander Anthony Hall said during a press conference Monday. "The seizure of 11 kg is cause for serious concern to the Australian community."

Read More