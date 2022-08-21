Adorable and endangered red panda cub born at Hertfordshire zoo

(CNN) The Paradise Wildlife Park's newest resident isn't just adorable -- it's also a crucial addition to its species' endangered population.

The Hertfordshire zoo in the United Kingdom welcomed a newborn red panda in July, according to a news release. The tiny cub is currently called "Red Panda" while the zoo waits until it's old enough for a veterinary exam.

The birth is good news for conservation worldwide: There are less than 2,500 red pandas remaining in the wild, according to the release.

Native to the eastern Himalayas and southwestern China, the cute critters are listed as endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Their population is on the decline due to habitat loss and hunting for food, medicine, and apparel, according to the IUCN.

And the new cub is also a "miracle" for its parents, according to the zoo. The baby was born to mother Tilly and father Nam Pang, who died a month before the cub's birth. The pair had been matched by an international breeding program but failed to conceive over the past four years. But keepers noticed that Tilly began nesting just two weeks after her mate died.

Read More