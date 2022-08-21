More than 9 million people under flood watches Sunday

(CNN) After heavy rain and flash floods in parts of the Southwest this weekend, more than nine million people across the southern Plains are under flood watches Sunday, including the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and Shreveport, Louisiana.

Heavy rain falling across the Texas/Oklahoma border Sunday morning is expected to continue into Monday, with 4 to 8 inches of rain forecast overall across the region. Some areas may get more than 8 inches and flash flooding.

"We don't know which areas will receive the 8+ inches of extreme rainfall, but if it does occur near you, significant flash flooding will result," the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth/Dallas warned.

Flood watches in effect Sunday.

"Everyone in the watch area should plan on extra commuting time, especially on Monday morning," the weather service said.

A Level 3 out of 4 "moderate risk" of excessive rainfall has been issued by the Weather Prediction Center, mainly across northern Texas, where as much as 3 inches of rain could fall per hour during the heaviest storms on Sunday.

