Rescue crews are searching for a hiker in Utah after flash flooding

(CNN) Rescuers continue searching for a hiker in southwestern Utah after a flash flood struck in a national park.

More than 20 people looked Saturday for Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson, Arizona, near the Virgin River in Zion National Park , according to park officials.

Rangers received a report Friday afternoon of multiple hikers being "swept off their feet" by a flash flood in the Narrows near the Temple of Sinawava, a media release from the park said.

"Park rangers and other members of the Zion Search and Rescue Team responded quickly to this event, and we are continuing our efforts," said park superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh.

Rangers found an injured hiker who had been swept downstream several hundred yards, the release said. That person was taken to a hospital for treatment.

