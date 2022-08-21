An elementary school teacher went on vacation and won $250,000 in the lottery

(CNN) A Maryland elementary school teacher left his family vacation with memories to last a lifetime -- and also won $250,000 in the lottery.

The anonymous Baltimore County man purchased the ticket while on vacation in Ocean City, Maryland, according to a news release from the Maryland Lottery

The 58-year-old teacher bought a $10 scratch-off in Maryland's Gold Rush game early in the morning. When he found out he had won the $250,000 prize, he rushed home to tell his sleeping wife.

"This was too exciting," said the lucky teacher in the release. "I had to wake her up to tell her I won."

The teacher is on a winning streak, according to the release. His $250,000 Gold Rush wins comes on the heels of a $10,000 win in Maryland's Racetrax game last year. But "this is light years beyond that win," he said.

