He 'made room for the terrible and the beautiful.' How Fred Buechner redefined the art of not preaching
Updated 4:06 AM ET, Sun August 21, 2022
(CNN)The Rev. Jeremy Rutledge was looking back on one of the worst experiences in his life when he decided to write a letter to the stranger who helped him when all others failed.
Rutledge was a 21-year-old college senior when his father was stricken with pancreatic cancer. His dad, Paul, was his hero. Paul was an anthropologist who gave his son bear hugs while telling him "I love you," teared up when he watched stories of suffering on the evening news and still took romantic walks with Rutledge's mother, Suzanne. Within two months of that diagnosis, his father had died at 47.
Friends tried to console Rutledge with platitudes like, "your father is in a better place," and "everything happens for a reason," but those words only deepened his grief and anger.
He instead found consolation in the words of Frederick Buechner, a bookish, introverted pastor who wrote sermons and novels from his Vermont farm. As Rutledge read a book in which Buechner recounted the sudden loss of his father, he was stunned to see his tears stain the pages.
Rutledge dashed off a note to Buechner, never thinking he would get a response. Several weeks later, he gasped when he received an envelope with a familiar name on the return address. The handwritten note on cream-colored paper had the same intimate tone as Buechner's sermons.
The pastor didn't preach at Rutledge but talked to him "like we were walking alongside one another," struggling with the same questions and sense of longing.
"He spoke a language that I understood," says Rutledge, who went on to become a hospital chaplain and is now a senior pastor at the Circular Congregational Church in Charleston, South Carolina.
"I'll never forget a phrase he used: He said, 'If there was no room for doubt, there would be no room for me.' He made room for my anguish, because after my father died the doubts didn't leave."
Rutledge was one of countless "Buchnerds" who posted tributes online this past week after hearing the 96-year-old novelist and theologian had died in his sleep at his farm. Many posted their favorite Buechner quote or recalled some personal act of Buechner kindness. The obituaries that followed cited Buechner's ability to transform sermons into literary gems and credited him as a pioneer who redefined the art of preaching by relying on subversive storytelling instead of pros