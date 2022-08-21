(CNN) The Rev. Jeremy Rutledge was looking back on one of the worst experiences in his life when he decided to write a letter to the stranger who helped him when all others failed.

Rutledge was a 21-year-old college senior when his father was stricken with pancreatic cancer. His dad, Paul, was his hero. Paul was an anthropologist who gave his son bear hugs while telling him "I love you," teared up when he watched stories of suffering on the evening news and still took romantic walks with Rutledge's mother, Suzanne. Within two months of that diagnosis, his father had died at 47.

Friends tried to console Rutledge with platitudes like, "your father is in a better place," and "everything happens for a reason," but those words only deepened his grief and anger.

He instead found consolation in the words of Frederick Buechner, a bookish, introverted pastor who wrote sermons and novels from his Vermont farm. As Rutledge read a book in which Buechner recounted the sudden loss of his father, he was stunned to see his tears stain the pages.

Rutledge dashed off a note to Buechner, never thinking he would get a response. Several weeks later, he gasped when he received an envelope with a familiar name on the return address. The handwritten note on cream-colored paper had the same intimate tone as Buechner's sermons.

