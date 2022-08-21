10 Chattanooga police officers reassigned after they 'misrepresented the truth or filed a false report,' chief says

(CNN) Ten Chattanooga police officers have been reassigned to non-enforcement positions and will no longer be allowed to testify in court after they "misrepresented the truth or filed a false report," according to a police department press release.

Police Chief Celeste Murphy reassigned them after the US Attorney's Office asked "for a list of officers who had sustained allegations of untruthfulness or misrepresentation, for the purposes of identifying officers who would not be allowed to testify in court," according to the release obtained by CNN affiliate WRCB

Murphy supplied the names to state and federal prosecutors. The chief said she reassigned the officers because they would not be allowed to testify in court, the statement reads.

"Chattanooga residents, our fellow CPD officers, as well as the state and federal prosecutors who present these cases should have full confidence that officers who investigate crimes, apprehend suspects, and testify in court uphold the highest standards of integrity," Murphy said in the release.

"It is unacceptable that a case could be jeopardized due to an integrity issue with an officer who was found to have previously misrepresented the truth or filed a false report."

