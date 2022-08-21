Flash flooding at a national park in New Mexico forced the evacuation of about 160 people

(CNN) About 160 people had to shelter in place for hours at Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico due to flash flooding before they were evacuated Saturday, authorities said.

Eddy County, where much of the park is located, was under a flash flood warning Saturday afternoon, and the park received 0.6 inches of rain that day, according to the National Weather Service. The heavy downpours sent flood waters rushing through the park.

Unable to leave, park visitors took shelter at the visitor center for nearly nine hours, CNN affiliate KOAT reported. Park officials allowed people to leave just before midnight, according to KOAT.

"Carlsbad Caverns National Park is being evacuated & will be CLOSED until further notice," a Saturday evening social media post from the city government read. "120-160 people sheltered in place."

Carlsbad Caverns is a World Heritage site that features more than 119 limestone caves, according to the National Park Service.

