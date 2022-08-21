California police responded after a capuchin monkey accidentally called 911

(CNN) A capuchin monkey named Route showed California police the true meaning of "monkey business" when she accidentally called 911.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call that disconnected last Saturday, according to a Facebook post . Dispatchers received no response when they tried to call back, so they sent deputies to investigate.

Deputies arrived at the offices of Conservation Ambassadors, also known as Zoo to You, in Paso Robles, California. But none of the staff had placed the call, said the sheriff's office in their Facebook post.

"Then they all realized ... it must have been Route the capuchin monkey," the office wrote.

Staff theorized Route, a capuchin monkey, had likely picked up the zoo's cell phone from a golf cart.

