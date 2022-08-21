2 Arkansas deputies suspended and 1 officer on administrative leave after video posted of violent encounter with man outside store

(CNN) Three Arkansas law enforcement officers have been removed from duty and are under investigation, their departments confirmed, after bystander video captured them appearing to punch and knee a suspect during an arrest Sunday.

Two of the officers in the video are deputies with the Crawford County Sheriff's Office and the third is an officer with the Mulberry Police Department, the agencies confirmed in statements Sunday.

The video, which was posted on social media, shows the officers restraining an individual near a curb, appearing to throw punches at the person's face and kneeing the individual in the side and back.

A woman who is not seen in the video can be heard saying, "Don't beat him! He needs his medicine!" One officer responds, "Back the f**k up!" while another orders her to get in her car.

The person who posted the video online said her sister witnessed the altercation outside the Kountry Xpress in Mulberry.

Read More