'He calls me Dad.' Guardian raises money to adopt boy he found in trash in his native Haiti
Updated 3:02 AM ET, Sun August 21, 2022
(CNN)Jimmy Amisial was walking through Gonaives, Haiti, on his way to a New Year's Eve party to ring in 2018 when he spotted a large crowd and approached it.
"When I got to the place where the people were making noise I saw a baby," said Amisial, 22 at the time and visiting his homeland on a break from school in Texas. "It was in a pile of trash crying, and there wasn't a single soul who wanted to do anything about it."
While the locals were afraid to touch the infant because they feared the child was either cursed or evil, Amisial said, he nervously picked him up.
"He had no clothes on. He had fire ants crawling all over him because he's been there for a couple of hours. When I picked him up he immediately stopped crying."
A bond was made and now, more than four years later, Amisial is trying to make fatherhood official by formally adopting the boy he has not let go of since that night.
"When I woke up that day I was unaware my life was going to change forever," Amisial told CNN.