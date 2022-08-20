Tiger cub seized during warrant arrest of Dallas rapper Trapboy Freddy, police say

(CNN) Dallas rapper Trapboy Freddy was arrested on a federal gun possession warrant Wednesday at his home -- where police said a tiger cub was seized.

Trapboy Freddy was arrested on one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The cub was discovered as police assisted the US Marshal's Service in serving the warrant, Dallas Police said.

"The tiger cub was in a cage at the location," said Cpl. Melinda Gutierrez, a police spokeswoman.

The animal was taken by Dallas Animal Services. The agency has not said what it will do with the cub.

