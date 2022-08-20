8 students injured after South Carolina school bus crashes

By Chuck Johnston and Zoe Sottile, CNN

Updated 11:20 AM ET, Sat August 20, 2022

A school bus carrying students in Chesterfield County, South Carolina, was involved in an accident injuring eight students, according to the Chesterfield County School District.
(CNN)Eight students were injured after their school bus crashed on Friday in Chesterfield County, South Carolina, says the school district.

The bus was carrying students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School when it crashed at 4:00 p.m. in the Jefferson area, according to a Facebook post from the Chesterfield County School District.
The eight injured students were transported to the hospital.
      A total of 24 students were on the bus at the time of the crash, according to the school district.
        The cause of the accident and the condition of the injured are unknown at this time.
          Chesterfield County is located in the northern part of South Carolina, along the North Carolina border.