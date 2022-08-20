Hiker dies after 100-foot fall in Oregon's Columbia River Gorge

(CNN) A woman hiking with a group of friends in the Columbia River Gorge outside Portland, Oregon, died on Friday after falling approximately 100 feet and suffering a head injury, say officials.

Deputies from the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office and firefighters from the Corbett Fire District responded to a report of the fall around 1:15 p.m., according to a news release from the sheriff's office . While en route, they received an update that the woman's injuries were life-threatening and that bystanders had started CPR, the release said.

The hiker was pronounced dead when firefighters reached her, according to the release. Multnomah County Search & Rescue then helped the medical examiner's office recover the woman's body. They said she will be identified once next of kin have been notified.

Staff from the Trauma Intervention Program Northwest were dispatched to provide emotional support and mental health resources to those impacted by the hiker's death, the release said.

