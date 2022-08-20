The squirrels 'splooting' all over New York City are just fine, officials say

(CNN) If you see a squirrel splayed on its belly, you might be worried for the critter's welfare. But don't worry: It's just "splooting," as officials say -- and it's perfectly healthy.

The term splooting exploded on the internet shortly after the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation posted about the behavior on Twitter.

"If you see a squirrel lying down like this, don't worry; it's just fine," wrote the department on Twitter alongside an image of a squirrel stretching out its limbs. "On hot days, squirrels keep cool by splooting (stretching out) on cool surfaces to reduce body heat. It is sometimes referred to as heat dumping."

Charlotte Devitz, a biologist and PhD student studying squirrel behavior at the University of Minnesota, told CNN that she first noticed squirrels splooting while she was researching squirrels for her master's degree.

"At the time I wasn't really familiar with the term. We just called it 'flop' behavior," she said. "I thought it was super cute. For a long time I tried to find published articles on what this behavior was, but I didn't have a lot of success."

