Louisiana woman claims she was denied an abortion after fetus was diagnosed with a fatal condition

(CNN) A pregnant woman in Louisiana alleges that she was denied an abortion despite the fetus being diagnosed with a fatal condition.

At about 10 weeks, Nancy Davis' baby was diagnosed with acrania, a rare congenital disorder in which a fetus' skull does not form inside of the womb, according to a statement from civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents Davis.

However, after Davis decided to get an abortion, the hospital allegedly chose not to perform it, the statement said.

"Ms. Nancy Davis was put in a horrifically cruel position by the State of Louisiana, left with only two choices: To carry the fetus until its inevitable death or to travel to another state to end the pregnancy weeks after she made the incredibly painful decision to do so," Crump said in a statement Thursday.

