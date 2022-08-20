Cryptocurrency has been touted as the key to building Black wealth. But critics are skeptical

(CNN) Samson Williams was working in the mortgage lending industry in 2014 when a colleague convinced him to invest in cryptocurrency.

At the time, Williams didn't know much about cryptocurrency but decided to invest a little more than $200 to see where it would get him.

"No one knew what it was," Williams said. "But it was going to change the world. So I was drinking a lot of crypto Kool-Aid."

Cryptocurrency -- decentralized digital money backed by bitcoin and ethereum -- would gain momentum among Black investors in the years to come. As the hype grew, Williams cashed out in 2020 and bought his mom a house. He had learned enough about cryptocurrency to know it was time to get out.

"I was done gambling," said Williams, now an adjunct law professor at the University of New Hampshire.

