CBP officers seize nearly $7 million worth of fake Cartier jewelry and Rolex watches

(CNN) US Customs and Border Protection officers in Ohio seized three shipments of counterfeit watches and jewelry worth an estimated street value of nearly $7 million, officials said.

One of the packages had a declared value of $319, but had the jewelry been real it would have been worth more than $3 million, CBP said.

"CBP officers play a critical role in the Nation's efforts to keep unsafe counterfeit and pirated goods from harming the American public," Richard Gillespie, Cincinnati port director, said in the release. "This is yet another dramatic example of how CBP officers work every day to protect the American consumer, the US economy, and US jobs."

The CBP warned of a significant increase in counterfeit and pirated goods entering the US, fueled largely by the rapid growth of e-commerce.