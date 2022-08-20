My mother's walk through life with polio

(CNN) My mother never got to buy shoes. At least not in that obsessive, stereotypically female way we see in shows like Sex and the City.

She contracted polio in her native Argentina in 1941 when she was two years old, more than a decade before the polio vaccine was invented by Jonas Salk. As her body grew, so did her affected leg, but it never quite caught up. Polio left her with a foot that was smaller than the other, on a leg that was shorter than the other. Moreover, that leg did not work well; it didn't really work at all, acting instead more like a kick