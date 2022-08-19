The remains of a 23-year-old killed during a bombing mission in World War II have been identified

(CNN) The remains of a 23-year-old from Utah who was killed during a bombing mission in World War II have been identified, a federal agency said Thursday.

Elvin L. Phillips, who was a sergeant for the US Army Air Forces, was a gunner on board an aircraft that crashed north of Bucharest, Romania, in the summer of 1943, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said in a news release

"To identify Phillips's remains, scientists from DPAA used anthropological analysis," the agency explained, adding that scientists also used mitochondrial DNA during their examination.

Now, Phillip's remains are set to be buried in Bluffdale, Utah.

His name had been recorded on the Tablets of the Missing at the Florence American Cemetery, which is an American Battle Monuments Commission site in Impruneta, Italy. "A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for," the agency said.

