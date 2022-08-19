Wisconsin public school district affirms ban on teachers displaying Pride materials or identifying their pronouns in emails

(CNN) A ban on teachers displaying Pride materials in classrooms or writing their pronouns in email signatures will remain in place in a Wisconsin public school district following a contentious board meeting during which parents and students criticized the policy.

The prohibition is based on Kettle Moraine School District's decade-old policy that bans "partisan politics, sectarian religious views, or selfish propaganda." The new interpretation also bans teachers from putting their preferred pronouns in their email signatures.

"We're in a world where politics are highlighted, and it puts people in uncomfortable positions," superintendent Stephen Plum said in a July board meeting where the guidelines were first announced.

The district also prohibits teachers from having other banners deemed politically contentious, including Make America Great Again or Black Lives Matter, Plum noted in July.

A cross necklace would be permissible, he added. "Discrete jewelry, I think, is acceptable."

