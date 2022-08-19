Alabama city council abolishes police department after furor over racist texts by officers

(CNN) The city council in Vincent, Alabama, voted to abolish its police department on Thursday, at least temporarily, two months after one of the officers sent a text message containing racist language to a colleague.

The council had previously voted to dissolve the three-member police department over the texts that were sent in June but which sparked outrage after they were posted online in late July.

At the emergency meeting on August 4, the council voted to suspend the police chief and assistant police chief with pay over the incident, and the third officer resigned that evening, leaving the town of nearly 2,000 residents with no active police officers.

It also approved a resolution to pursue termination of the two officers, but during a meeting Monday, City Attorney Bill Justice denied the request, citing the city's personnel policy that requires two written complaints and a verbal warning before an employee can be terminated.

On Thursday, the official ordinance to dissolve the police department was brought to a vote and passed unanimously.

Read More