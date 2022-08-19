Florida officials seize $12.8 million worth of drugs, arrest 85 in a two-year undercover investigation

(CNN) Eighty-five suspects were arrested and over $12.8 million in drugs were confiscated in a two-year undercover drug trafficking investigation, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said on Friday.

The investigation entitled, "Operation Flying Ice," stemmed from a September 2020 search warrant in Winter Haven, Florida, that netted just one pound of methamphetamine. From that initial incident, investigators uncovered a methamphetamine trafficking scheme that involved large amounts of methamphetamine being smuggled from California to Florida in checked luggage on domestic flights, according to police.

At a Friday news conference, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd showed six pieces of luggage that were fully loaded with methamphetamine.

"On one occasion, on one airline, six suitcases with this drug were smuggled into Orlando. They didn't so much throw a pair of underwear in the suitcase to act like they were hiding the drugs. You think LAX has a drug smuggling problem at the airport? I believe they do, and they need to address it ASAP. There were six of these suitcases on one flight," Judd said, referring to Los Angeles International Airport.

In total, 268 pounds with a street value of $9,725,040 was recovered in the operation.

