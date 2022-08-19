Police seeking assistance after someone painted swastikas on Atlanta's Rainbow Crosswalks

(CNN) The Atlanta Police Department is asking for assistance in finding the person who investigators believe defaced the city's rainbow-painted crosswalks with swastikas two different times.

Police say the first incident happened on Wednesday, August 17. Two days later, police say the suspect defaced the crosswalk again at around 1:45 a.m.

Hitler launched a campaign of persecution against the gay community after he became chancellor of Germany in 1933.

The Holocaust Memorial Day Trust estimates between 10,000 and 15,000 men "accused of homosexuality were deported to concentration camps" during World War II.

Authorities released surveillance videos of the incidents and are asking anyone with information to could help identify the person to contact 911 or CrimeStoppers Atlanta.