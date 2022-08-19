Tampa Bay Buccaneers 'not concerned' by Tom Brady's continued absence from the team

(CNN) Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles says he's not concerned by Tom Brady's absence from the team but admits he cannot yet put a date on his star's return.

Last week, it was announced that the 45-year-old quarterback would take some time away to "deal with personal things" and would not be back until after the team's second preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on August 20.

"We'll see. We'll talk about it next week. I'm not concerned about it right now," Bowles told reporters when asked when Brady might return.

"We're trying to practice against Tennessee and play a game. I said sometime after Tennessee.

"There is no definitive date for me but we'll check on it, we'll keep in touch and we'll find out."

Read More