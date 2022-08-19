Luke Knox, Florida International University football player and brother of NFL's Dawson Knox, dies at 22

(CNN) Florida International University football player Luke Knox, the younger brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, has died, the school's athletics department said Thursday. He was 22 years old.

The university did not provide Knox's cause of death, but expressed sorrow and support for the player's teammates, family and friends.

FIU head coach Mike MacIntyre remembered Knox as a caring and committed member of the team, saying he admired Knox's passion for the sport, but "his genuine love for his family and teammates is what I will always remember."

"He had a special way of making everyone around him feel comfortable and confident. Luke's family is special to me, and they will continually be in my heart and in my prayers during this difficult time," MacIntyre said in a statement.

MacIntyre also coached Knox at the University of Mississippi, where the linebacker spent four years before transferring to FIU.

