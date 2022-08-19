Olympic medalist Dina Asher-Smith calls for more research into how periods affect athletic performance

(CNN) British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith called for more funding to research the impact of periods on athletic performance after she pulled up with cramps, caused by her period, during her 100 meter title defense at the European Championship.

"People don't always talk about it either because you see girls that have been so consistent and there is a random dip," Asher-Smith told BBC Sport.

"Behind the scenes, they have been really struggling, but outwards everybody else is saying, 'What's that? That's random,' so it could just do with more funding.

"I feel like if it was a men's issue, we would have a million different ways to combat things, but with women, there just needs to be more funding in that area."

The 26-year-old pulled up 60m into the race on Tuesday suffering from cramps in her calves and finished last, but swatted away any lingering injury doubts when she returned to the track on Thursday evening for the semifinals of the 200m.

Read More