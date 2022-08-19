Opinion: FDA's new hearing aid rules help some but leave others behind

Sara Novic is a deaf writer and the author of the books "True Biz," "Girl at War" and "America is Immigrants." The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion articles on CNN.

(CNN) This week, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) finalized a rule change that would create a class of over-the-counter hearing aids, available for purchase without a prescription or fitting from an audiologist. The change came after a years'-long wait -- Congress passed a bipartisan bill on the matter in 2017 -- with many hailing the news as a great relief for millions of deaf and hard-of-hearing Americans who often find these expensive medical devices out of reach.

For those who, like me, actually have experience with hearing aids, this shift is more complicated. The FDA's recent changes do help some, but they also present potential dangers for consumers and spotlights large gaps in care remaining for many who need it most.

Notably, while coverage of the new rules has been dotted with images of cute babies in hearing aids, they apply only to hearing aids for adults with mild to moderate hearing loss. Still, the move undeniably makes hearing aids accessible for a subset of the population who needs them, and I'm happy to know that this decision will help those people.