Manchester United close to completing deal for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, Carlo Ancelotti confirms

(CNN) Manchester United is closing in on the signing of Brazil and Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, Real manager Carlo Ancelotti confirmed Friday.

United is reportedly set to pay the Spanish giant $60 million up front with $10 million in add-ons for the midfielder's services.

Neither Manchester United, Real Madrid nor Casemiro's representatives were immediately available for comment when contacted by CNN.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Ancelotti confirmed he had spoken with Casemiro, who'd expressed his intention to leave the club.

"He wants to take on a new challenge, the club understands," Ancelotti told reporters ahead of Real Madrid's La Liga encounter against Celta Vigo.

