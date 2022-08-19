There are a ton of great products that drop every week — and we’re here, as always, to keep you up to date on the best of them. Each week, we’ll be rounding up a short list of our favorite product drops from the last seven days for you to shop as you sip your morning coffee or take a quick break from work (trust, it’s the only list you need for staying up to date on these things).

This week brings the launch of Fly By Jing’s extra-spicy Sichuan chili crisp, Harper Wilde’s first nursing bra and Kim Kardashian’s take on Beats earbuds.

Shop our favorite new releases below, but be fast — they’re prone to selling out.

Fashion

Hiking socks and belt bags from repurposed remnants

Bombas x Cotopaxi Hiking Collection

Sock, tee and undies company Bombas has just dropped a two-piece collab with outdoor brand Cotopaxi. Each company took one bestselling item and worked together to put a twist on it, but for this design challenge they used fabric remnants — meaning each product is unique.

Bombas’ signature merino wool Hiking Socks in calf and quarter styles ($26) got a rework in repurposed yarn, and Cotopaxi’s Bataan Fanny Pack ($30) in a one-of-a-kind colorway is made with remnant nylon fabric and has room to hold all the essentials. Or pick up both with the Del Día Bag Bundle for $56 or $108, depending on whether you want one or three pairs of socks.

A bralette remade for easy breastfeeding

Harper Wilde Nursing Bliss Bra

Harper Wilde’s comfortable line of underthings has a new addition to the family: The brand just launched its first nursing bra. Inspired by the bestselling Bliss Bralette, the new Nursing Bliss ($45) is available in black (just black!) in sizes XS to 3XL. The bra is made with Harper Wilde’s signature “buttery” fabric, has zero underwire and comes with full-coverage drop-down cups and removable pads, a side sling for support and clips made for one-handed use.

Home

Flora-bedecked aprons and some new designs

Rifle Paper Co. x Hedley & Bennett

Hedley & Bennett’s popular, durable aprons have just gotten a new look, courtesy of a collab with Rifle Paper Co., that puts some of the floral-loving company’s famous blooms on Hedley & Bennett’s kitchen gear. Each apron runs $105 and has practical details for intense home cooks: double-stacked chest pockets, a utility loop for tools and reinforced sewing for longevity.

Keep an eye out in the aisle for the cool new packaging

Omsom

Omsom’s delicious Asian sauces are now available the moment you want them: You can get your Krapow, Vietnamese BBQ, Spicy Bulgogi and Yuzu Misoyaki cravings taken care of via a quick trip to your closest Whole Foods. They’ve gotten a bright new look too, so keep an eye out for the redesign when you’re scanning the aisle for them, and packaging is now 33% bigger, so you can add more flavor to bigger batches. If you’re ordering Whole Foods delivery, you can shop Omsom’s sauces via the grocery store’s Amazon storefront.

The brand’s first kids line has arrived

Stanley Wild Imaginations

Just in time for back-to-school, Stanley, maker of iconic thermoses, has just launched a Wild Imaginations line for kids 8 and older. The six-piece collection of food jars and “hydration gear” featuring Stan the Bear includes three colorways and has vessels in a variety of sizes. Keep an eye out for more from the Wild Imaginations line to drop throughout the fall, but for now, you can shop it starting at $20. But be quick — three models are already sold out!

Crunchy hot sauce, now in extremely spicy

Fly By Jing Xtra Spicy Sichuan Chili Crisp

The people have spoken: Customers requested a super-hot version of Fly By Jing’s famous Spicy Sichuan Chili Crisp, and now it exists: The Xtra Spicy Sichuan Chili Crisp ($15), made from King chilis (aka ghost pepper), has arrived. FBJ promises/threatens a “numbing sensation,” thanks to three times the heat and “tingle” as the original, so let’s keep putting it on everything.

The collection is back, including bestselling Cardamom Milk

Otherland Manor House Weekend Collection

Otherland’s autumnal Manor House Weekend has returned, which for candle lovers means summer is basically over. The relaunch of the six candles ($36 each) also means that the brand’s No. 1 bestseller, Cardamom Milk, is back. It’s a great change-up from the usual gourd fragrances that proliferate during the season — with this candle, you’ll get coffee shop vibes from praline woods, cardamom and a splash of frothy milk.

A sunny collection for organizational color-coders

Cadence Golden Hour Collection

Cadence just expanded its color-coded organizational system with the limited-edition Golden Hour collection trio of capsules, featuring three shades of yellow and yellow-green reminiscent of the day’s peak glow. You use the magnetic, leakproof jars when you travel or hit the gym to hold skin and hair care products rather than toting full-size bottles.

The hues are picked to blend seamlessly into the existing colors so nothing feels thrown off with the aesthetic. Shop the trio ($42) before the last vacation of the summer so you can keep it organized on the go.

Electronics

An actually good-looking MacBook stand

Twelve South Curve Flex

If you’re nesting into an office (whether a home office or office-office), make sure you’re set up comfortably with your computer. To that end, Twelve South has just dropped the Curve Flex, a portable but high-quality laptop stand for your MacBook — and it looks good on your desk too. It extends up to 22 inches (great for video calls) before collapsing down into a travel sleeve for the hustle between office and home and back again. Choose between white or black for $79.99.

Neutral-toned earbuds with signature Beats sound

Kim K x Beats Fit Pro Beats

Leave it to Kim Kardashian to turn everything a shade of neutral, and she’s now given Beats earbuds her magic touch, resulting in three new colors of Fit Pros in Moon, Dune and Earth. The only thing that’s changing with this collab is the color of the Beats, so you’ll get the same great sound you know and love. Order them now from Apple for $199.99 — they’re sold out for delivery, but you can still pick them up at your local Apple Store.