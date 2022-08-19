This weekend, you’ll find a deal on a Thermapen meat thermometer, a discounted Kindle Paperwhite and savings on a Dyson Ball Upright Vacuum. All that and more below.

$83 $58.10 at Thermoworks

ThermoWorks Lindsay Boyers

At Underscored, ThermoWorks is our most trusted thermometer brand when it comes to grilling. Good news for any end-of-summer cookouts on the calendar: the Classic Super-Fast meat thermometer is on sale right now in open-box condition. With a folding probe and ultra-readable display, this thermometer is a kitchen essential. Open-box thermometers work like new and come with a full warranty, so snag one now before they all run out.

Summer Sale

Patagonia Patagonia

Patagonia sales are rare — like, once-in-a-blue-moon rare. Right now you can browse summer styles and more at discounts up to 40%. Bestsellers including Baggies, pullovers and rainwear styles are on sale just in time to stock up for fall outdoor activities. Whether you’re roughing it in the backcountry or just walking the dog around the block, Patagonia styles are made to last.

$139.99 $109.99 at Amazon

Kindle Amazon

Our pick for the best budget e-reader, the Kindle Paperwhite, boasts a lightweight design and a glare-free screen with adjustable warmth to reduce strain on your eyes. Waterproof and equipped with a super-long-lasting battery, the Paperwhite is the perfect vacation accessory to pore over all your favorite beach reads — or the ideal nightstand companion. The latest Paperwhite is $30 off at Amazon right now.

$34.99 $27.99 at Amazon

Tile Slim Tile

If you’re in the habit of misplacing things, Tile trackers are a great solution. Right now you can score savings on the credit card-shaped Tile Slim, which fits seamlessly into wallets and luggage. Plus, you can bundle the Slim and Mate trackers, which conveniently attaches to your key ring, and get $10 off.

$299.99 $199.99 at Walmart

Dyson Dyson

Dyson vacuums are always a worthy addition to your home cleaning lineup — even though they’re usually a pricer pick. This one provides powerful suction that transforms your home into a hypoallergenic haven — a worthy match for pet hair, pollen and dander. Equipped with HEPA filtration, a wide cleaning path and hygienic bin-emptying, this vacuum is at a deal price you won’t want to miss.

More deals to shop

• The Apple Magic Keyboard is wireless and has a super-slim profile, making it great for people with small desks or home offices that are the kitchen table. Right now you can find it on Amazon for $75 instead of $99.

• If you’re not one to spend a ton of time in the kitchen, check out the Instant Pot Duo Plus, now almost 40% off on Amazon. It can take care of more than nine different tasks, including slow cooking and sterilizing, so you can be doing literally anything else.

• We consider the Jabra Elite 7 Active earbuds some of the best out there for workout enthusiasts, and right now they’re discounted from $179.99 to $129.99 (we love the ShakeGrip technology and active noise cancellation especially).

• Reformation’s Summer Sale is happening right now, during which you can take up to 40% off dresses, tops and way more online and in stores.

• Kasa’s four-packs of smart lightbulbs are $8 off on Amazon at the moment, so you can keep the task lighting going with the desk lamp and the relaxed vibes going with the overhead light.

• Richer Poorer’s End of Summer Sale is going on for the next day or so, but shop now to save big on your favorite styles of men’s and women’s tees, dresses, bralettes and more.

• Olay’s birthday sale is going on at the moment, and there are a few secret passwords that’ll unlock some serious deals for you. Take $4 off Olay Retinol24 + Peptide Moisturizer (code: HYDRATE), $4 off Olay Retinol24 + Peptide Serum (code: SERUM) and $4 off Olay Retinol24 + Peptide Eye Cream (code: EYES).

• Photoshop is majorly on sale on Amazon right now, just in time for back to school. Save $60 off the price of Adobe Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements 2022 while the deal’s still going on.

• Highly regarded skin care from Alleyoop looks pretty on your bathroom shelves and, better yet, is up to 40% off during the brand’s birthday sale now through Aug. 31 — and you’ll get a free gift with purchase too.

• Annie’s organic dinners (think that famous mac ’n’ cheese), snacks, cereals and more are 20% off at Amazon, so load up for that dorm room before the sale finishes.

Deals you may have missed

25% off with code HOME25

Rifle Paper Co. Furniture Rifle Paper Co.

Give your home office an easy refresh with this sale from Rifle Paper Co. The brand, known for colorful florals and whimsical patterns, is taking 25% off its line of furniture for the first time. Use code HOME25 to save on everything from desk chairs, armchairs and ottomans to headboards and bed frames through Sunday, Aug. 21.

End of Summer Sale

Homesick

Celebrate the advent of a new season with a new scent from Homesick. The candle brand has mastered nostalgic fragrances tied to a specific location or experience, and right now the lot of them are up to 40% off at the End of Summer Sale. It’s the perfect opportunity to scoop up a gift for someone special, or just stock up on new fall scents for your own home.

$24.95 $15.99 at Amazon

MMMat Kate Bratskeir/CNN

These bestselling silicone baking mats are nonstick, dishwasher-safe and a sustainable alternative to single-use tin foil or parchment paper. Durable and easy to wipe clean, these mats make it easier than ever to whip up a quick dinner or batch of fresh cookies — and right now a two-pack is on sale for just over $16 when you clip the on-page coupon.

$59.99 $49.99 with code CNNBRNG at SuperShop

Ring Video Doorbell Wired Amazon

Compact and easy to install, the Ring Video Doorbell Wired is a smart home security device that lets you see and talk with whoever is at your door, whether you’re inside your home or thousands of miles away. Regularly $59.99, it’s the cheapest video doorbell in Ring’s lineup, but it doesn’t skip out on too many features. Right now snag it in black at an even more affordable price when you use code CNNBRNG at checkout. If you’re looking for a way to boost your home’s security without spending a fortune, this is a good place to start.

$49 $34.30 at ShopBop

Bala Bangles Amazon

Bala Bangles are the chicest ankle weights you’ll find on the market — plus, they amp up any workout with resistance that makes a big difference over time. Snag a pair of 1-pound weights (available in four colors) for almost $15 off and strap them comfortably to your wrists or ankles for a streamlined way to upgrade your fitness routine.

40% off select styles

Allbirds Allbirds ReRun

Allbirds sales are rare — like, once-in-a-blue-moon rare. We certainly don’t mind paying full price for these slipper-like merino wool shoes, but with 40% off select men’s and women’s styles right now, it’s definitely worth a browse. Flexible, supportive and comfortable, Allbirds shoes come in a variety of styles from errands-ready loungers to breezy all-day walking shoes and much, much more.