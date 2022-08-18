(CNN) New Zealand police have launched a homicide investigation after the remains of two children were found in suitcases bought by a family at an online auction, police said Thursday.

In a statement , police said they were alerted to the case last week when the family from the South Auckland suburb of Manurewa reported finding human body parts in several items they bought from a storage facility.

The family is not connected to the children's deaths, police said, and they are "understandably distressed."

The children -- likely to have been between ages 5 and 10 -- may have been dead for a number of years, perhaps three or four, Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua said at a news conference on Thursday.

A postmortem examination is being conducted to try to determine the children's identity, Vaaelua said. Investigators are also looking for clues as to how, when and where the children died.

Read More