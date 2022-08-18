Stunning images of nature's weird and wonderful unveiled in photo competition

By Hafsa Khalil, CNN

Updated 8:01 PM ET, Thu August 18, 2022

The fruiting body of a parasitic fungus erupts from the body of a fly.
A waxwing flies away with a rowan berry.
A bat locates its dinner by tuning into a frog&#39;s mating call.
A group of African elephants shelter from the sun under a baobab tree.
A male wood frog clings to an egg mass.
Gliding treefrog siblings within their eggs are seen at an early developmental stage.
Researchers perform fieldwork during thunderstorms in the Covid-19 pandemic.
An anole lizard uses a bubble of air to breathe underwater.
Researcher Brandon André Güell is pictured among thousands of reproducing gliding treefrogs.
Bioluminescent fungi glow in the Bornean rainforest.
