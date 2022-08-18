All of Massachusetts now in drought amid alarming expansion of dry conditions in Northeast

(CNN) The flash drought conditions expanded and intensified in New England over the past week, according to the latest report from the US Drought Monitor. Extreme drought — level 3 out of 4 — now covers parts of eastern Massachusetts, Connecticut and the entire state of Rhode Island.

All of Massachusetts is in some level of drought for the first time in more than seven years, with 40% in the extreme drought category. None of the state was in extreme drought as of two weeks ago, illustrating the "flash" nature of the drought in the Northeast.

Over the past 60 days, parts of New England, New York and New Jersey have fallen 2 to 6 inches below their normal rainfall. And no rain is forecast in the region through the weekend as warm dry air overtakes New England through Sunday. Temperatures will be well above the average high of 80 degrees through the weekend, with Friday's high temperature reaching 90 degrees.

The dry conditions are also fueling the Briarwood Fire around 40 miles north of Boston in Rockport, Massachusetts. Gov. Charlie Baker has activated the National Guard to help support firefighters on that blaze, his office said in a statement. The fire has been burning for one month across 19 acres and "continues to smolder above and below ground," the statement says.

In the South, drought is worsening in Texas, where rainfall has been well below average. But another concern is building in the Lone Star State starting this weekend, as extreme rain is forecast to fall on top of extreme drought — a combination that could lead to dangerous flash flooding.

Read More