A third Black woman has been charged with a hate crime for allegedly making 'anti-White' statements and assaulting a woman

(CNN) A third Black woman has been arrested and charged for making "anti-White" statements in connection with the beating of a White woman in New York, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Jahnaiya Williams, 19, was charged with assault as a hate crime and faces other charges, a news release from Katz's office said. Williams was arraigned Monday in Queens and is expected to appear in court Friday.

She faces between three and a half to 15 years in prison if convicted, the release said. CNN has reached out to Williams' attorney for comment and did not receive an immediate response.

Two other teenage girls -- who are also Black -- were charged and arrested last month, Katz said, one of whom is a juvenile being prosecuted in Family Court and the other is due to face court next week. The NYPD previously reported the two girls were 15 and 16 years old.

"As alleged, the defendant, as well as two other apprehended individuals, carried out an unprovoked assault on a public transit rider simply because of the victim's race," Katz said. "I am committed to holding accountable those who perpetuate bias-motivated attacks."

