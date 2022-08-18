Health officials suspect a Nebraska child died from the brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri after swimming

(CNN) A brain-eating amoeba typically found in freshwater lakes and rivers may have killed a child in Nebraska, health officials said.

Health officials suspect the child was infected with Naegleria fowleri. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is conducting further testing to confirm, the Douglas County Health Department said.

Naegleria fowleri is an amoeba commonly found in warm freshwater lakes, rivers, canals and ponds throughout the United States, the Nebraska health department said.

"It can cause primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), a brain infection that may result when water containing the amoeba rushes up the nose and reaches the brain," the department said. "The infection is extremely rare, but nearly always fatal."

While the odds of infection with Naegleria fowleri are low, health experts say there are precautions people can take when considering swimming in freshwater lakes and rivers.

"Millions of recreational water exposures occur each year, while only 0 to 8 Naegleria fowleri infections are identified each year," Nebraska state epidemiologist Dr. Matthew Donahue said.

Infections typically occur between July and September in warmer water with slower flow, Donahue said.

"Cases are more frequently identified in southern states but more recently have been identified farther north," Donahue said . "Limiting the opportunities for freshwater to get into the nose are the best ways to reduce the risk of infection."

The Nebraska health department urged caution when participating in activities in warm freshwater during times of prolonged high temperatures. It offered several key points about the risk of Naegleria fowleri infection:

• Behaviors associated with the infection include diving or jumping into the water, submerging the head underwater or engaging in other water-related activities that cause water to go up the nose forcefully.

• Swimmers can reduce their risk by keeping their heads out of the water and using nose clips or plugging their noses when going underwater. Swimmers should also avoid digging or stirring up the sediment at the bottom of the lake or river.

• People can't get infected by swimming in a pool that has been properly cleaned and is maintained and disinfected. They also can't get it from drinking contaminated water.

• Avoid submersing your head in hot springs and other untreated thermal water.

• Avoid digging in or stirring up the sediment while taking part in water-related activities in shallow, warm freshwater areas.