A year ago they escaped a crisis in Afghanistan. Now they're living through another one in the US
Updated 11:44 AM ET, Thu August 18, 2022
(CNN)Shila rushes into the living room when she hears her nephew scream.
He's just stepped on a staple that was jutting out of the damp floor in their Maryland apartment, and his toe is bleeding.
"The floor is very dangerous," Shila tells CNN as she tries to comfort the 2-year-old and convince him to put a Band-Aid over the wound.
The carpet was ripped out after flooding this week, exposing staples and nails on the floor.
This isn't what the 23-year-old was expecting a year ago when she fled Kabul.
Shila, who asked to be identified only by her first name and for her face not to be shown to protect her family, is one of more than 75,000 Afghans brought to the United States last year as part of Operation Allies Welcome.
She'd been working as a sergeant for a US-trained special forces wing of the Afghan Air Force and says she got a warning in a text message from her unit commander after the Taliban took over: "Hide yourself someplace or leave the country."
It's been a year of uncertainty, she says, and just three months since a resettlement agency placed her in this one-bedroom apartment with her sister and nephew. Already it's flooded twice in heavy rains. Management from the apartment complex removed the carpet and promised to replace it once the floor was dry, Shila says. Many of the few things they'd acquired since arriving in the US were damaged or destroyed.
And that's just one of the many problems weighing on her.
In the chaos of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, the evacuation flights that took people to safety in what administration officials described as "the largest airlift in history" were a ray of hope for many. Translators, Afghan veterans, humanitarian workers, journalists, women's rights activists and others who were allied with US military efforts in Afghanistan were among those onboard.
"Once screened and cleared, we will welcome these Afghans, who helped us in the war effort over the last 20 years, to their new home in the United States of America," President Biden said in an August 2021 White House address. "Because that's who we are. That's what America is."
But a year later, ad