A year ago they escaped a crisis in Afghanistan. Now they're living through another one in the US

(CNN) Shila rushes into the living room when she hears her nephew scream.

He's just stepped on a staple that was jutting out of the damp floor in their Maryland apartment, and his toe is bleeding.

"The floor is very dangerous," Shila tells CNN as she tries to comfort the 2-year-old and convince him to put a Band-Aid over the wound.

The carpet was ripped out after flooding this week, exposing staples and nails on the floor.

This isn't what the 23-year-old was expecting a year ago when she fled Kabul.