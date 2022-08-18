Rafael Nadal loses against Borna Ćorić in Cincinnati on return from injury

(CNN) Rafael Nadal said it was "difficult to take a lot of positives" as his return from injury ended in a second-round defeat at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

Having withdrawn from Wimbledon with an abdominal strain last month, Nadal returned to action on Wednesday and lost 7-6 4-6 6-3 against Croatia's Borna Ćorić in a match that lasted close to three hours.

He will now look ahead to the US Open at the end of the month, where he will aim to win his fifth crown at Flushing Meadows and 23rd overall grand slam singles title.

"The main thing for me is to stay healthy," Nadal told reporters. "It has been a difficult injury to manage, to be honest.

"The last month and a half hasn't been easy because, having a tear on the abdominal, you don't know when (you will be) 100 percent over the thing, so that affects me a little bit in terms of not (being) sure if you are able to try your best in every serve."

