Joe Burrow 'feeling better every day' after surgery for ruptured appendix

(CNN) Joe Burrow said on Wednesday that he is "feeling good, feeling better every day" after undergoing surgery for a ruptured appendix 23 days ago.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback underwent the operation on July 26 after feeling some discomfort which prompted an examination and the surgery.

On Wednesday, Burrow reported to training camp and participated in 11-on-11 team drills for the first time since February's Super Bowl. In his first meeting with the media, he said he doesn't plan to play in any of his team's preseason games, but that he is "feeling good, feeling better every day."

Burrow told the media that during his spell on the sidelines, he lost some of the weight he needs to play at the high level he has shown in his few years in the NFL.

And now, with the start of the NFL season just mere weeks away, the 25-year-old has a short window to try and build himself back up.

