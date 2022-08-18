NFL, NFLPA reach settlement to suspend Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson for 11 games and receive $5 million fine

(CNN) The National Football League (NFL) and the NFL Players Association have agreed to suspend Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for 11 regular season games without pay and fine him $5 million. Watson will undergo "a professional evaluation by behavioral experts and will follow their treatment program," according to the agreement.

The NFL had previously announced that it would appeal a decision by former federal judge Sue L. Robinson to sit Watson without pay for six games for violating the league's personal conduct policy when he was with the Houston Texans.

The league had been pushing for at least a full-season suspension instead.

League commissioner Roger Goodell stated Thursday: "Deshaun has committed to doing the hard work on himself that is necessary for his return to the NFL.

"This settlement requires compliance with a professional evaluation and treatment plan, a significant fine, and a more substantial suspension."

