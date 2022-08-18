Analysis: Why we need to be more direct about who's at risk for monkeypox

Washington (CNN) A version of this story appeared in CNN's Race Deconstructed newsletter. To get it in your inbox every week, sign up for free here .

Yet experts say that the insistence on generalizing warnings both hurts outreach to the most vulnerable people, including Black and Latino men, and oversimplifies the lessons of the AIDS crisis, which illuminated the importance of battling stigma and pushing for care for those who needed it.

"We don't want to add stigma to a delicate situation, but then our messaging becomes so broad that nobody knows which people we're speaking to -- and that becomes a real problem," Robert Fullilove, a professor of clinical sociomedical sciences at the Columbia University Medical Center, told CNN.

In short, experts say that we shouldn't tiptoe around the issue. Instead, we should face it directly, and keep an eye toward expanding access to care

What the early data show

Part of the issue with talking about monkeypox in oblique terms is that we end up overemphasizing who can get the virus and downplaying who does get it, according to Melanie Thompson, an Atlanta-based HIV physician and researcher.

Take a detailed breakdown of monkeypox case records that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published this month . Anyone can get the virus, yes, but the CDC analysis shows that 94% of cases were among men who had recent sexual or close intimate contact with another man. Further, 54% of cases were among Black Americans and Latinos.

Thompson underscored the importance of clarity, of communication that spells out where, precisely, the virus is.

"The purpose of data isn't just to crunch numbers -- but to ensure that the people most impacted by monkeypox or any other disease entity are getting the services that are required," she said.

Thompson added, "The message that anybody can get monkeypox spreads fear among the general population. It distracts from the messaging we need to get to people at risk for monkeypox infection."

And this kind of obfuscation doesn't merely distract. It marginalizes in a different way, she said.

"The evidence shows that men who have sex with men are at a higher risk than any other population or group," he said. "So when we talk about directing messages and, more importantly, directing vaccines, we need to make sure that those efforts are purposely targeting the people at highest risk, as opposed to people who might think, 'Well, why not get vaccinated? It's just a good idea.'"

It's worth underlining, experts say, that while Black men appear to bear the majority of monkeypox cases, it's not because they're Black.

"When we use race as a way of identifying an important characteristic of a person who's ill, some people think that race is biologically active -- there must be something about brown skin that makes becoming infected with monkeypox more likely," Fullilove said. "But that's not the case. What we're looking at is the dynamic of who hangs out with whom and where they socialize."

Thompson also injected a note of caution into the conversation.

"There isn't any sort of racial predilection to monkeypox," she said. "It has to do with structural racism and the nature of communities and cultural practices."

She said that Georgia, for instance, is still very segregated along lines of race and sexuality.

"This means that people who are Black are likely to have sexual partners who also are Black," Thompson explained. "And because they're a smaller proportion of the population, there's a higher likelihood of coming into contact with the virus."

If there's a silver lining, it's that it ought to be easier to contain and eradicate monkeypox because we have a more concrete sense of where the bulk of the infection is.

'AIDS activism wasn't just about saying the right thing'

Yet that approach strips the period of complexity.

"I think that there's a very well-meaning attempt not to contribute to anti-gay stigma. Lots of people have a broad sense of how that worked in the context of the early AIDS epidemic. I don't think that it's necessarily a nuanced understanding of how it happened, but there is an awareness that it happened and a sense that we shouldn't do it again," Dan Royles, an associate professor of history at Florida International University and the author of " To Make the Wounded Whole: The African American Struggle Against HIV/AIDS ," told CNN, adding that all this is occurring in the context of a right-wing assault on LGBTQ rights

"AIDS activism wasn't just about saying the right thing," he explained. "It was about getting care to the people who needed it."