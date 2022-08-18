Putin revives Stalin-era 'Mother Heroine' award for women with 10 children

(CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Monday that revived the Soviet-era "Mother Heroine" award for women with 10 children or more, in an apparent attempt to alleviate a demographic crisis in the country.

Originally, the honor was introduced by Joseph Stalin after World War II, when the Soviet population plunged by tens of millions.

The award stopped with the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

Once it comes back in existence, a payment of 1 million rubles ($16,500) will be given to Russian mothers once their 10th child turns one, if all have survived.

According to the latest Rosstat statistics published this summer, Russia's population shrank by an average of 86,000 people per month between January and May, a record.

